Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $719.15 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $728.38. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $651.05 and its 200 day moving average is $619.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.17.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

