Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 112,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $136.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

