Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,095 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $84.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.15. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

