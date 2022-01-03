CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.00300081 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009694 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003485 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00017319 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

