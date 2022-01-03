Critical Analysis: Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) & Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Inhibrx alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inhibrx and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00

Inhibrx presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.36%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 449.69%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Volatility and Risk

Inhibrx has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -1,093.94% -150.02% -58.02% Cabaletta Bio N/A -38.73% -36.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inhibrx and Cabaletta Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $12.89 million 128.59 -$76.12 million ($2.07) -21.10 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.71) -2.22

Cabaletta Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Inhibrx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Inhibrx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.