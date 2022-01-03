Critical Contrast: Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trade Desk and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 5 15 0 2.75 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trade Desk presently has a consensus target price of $98.42, suggesting a potential upside of 7.40%. Given Trade Desk’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 25.13% 24.03% 9.93% Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trade Desk and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $836.03 million 52.68 $242.32 million $0.57 160.77 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc. offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

