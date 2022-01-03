CropperFinance (CRP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One CropperFinance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CropperFinance has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $1.66 million worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CropperFinance has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00064170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001223 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CropperFinance (CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins.

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using U.S. dollars.

