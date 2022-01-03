CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.92

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $814.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.35.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $206,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

