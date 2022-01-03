Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Global Indemnity Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Bruce R. Lederman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $51,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.90 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $644,940. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $363.91 million, a P/E ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.13%.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

