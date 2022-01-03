Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after buying an additional 405,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after buying an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $41,611,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

NYSE GLOB opened at $314.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.77. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $188.67 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 151.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

