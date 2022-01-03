Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

HTGC opened at $16.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.71%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

