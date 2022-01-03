Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,697.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,549.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,499.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

