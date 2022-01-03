Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 652 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after acquiring an additional 987,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -155.12 and a beta of 1.29. Yandex has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

