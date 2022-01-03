Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shot up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.68. 4,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 261,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,653 shares of company stock worth $802,005. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

