Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,897,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,128,000 after purchasing an additional 125,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $138.67 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $139.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

