Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

