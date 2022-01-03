CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Down to $173.28

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $173.28, but opened at $169.34. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $167.12, with a volume of 749 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after buying an additional 508,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after buying an additional 298,851 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

