CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $10.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.