Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report sales of $9.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.55 million and the highest is $12.60 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $11.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $42.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.99 million to $45.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.60 million, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $61.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

CTSO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. 3,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $184.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.26. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

