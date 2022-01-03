D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 408.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,766 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

DHI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.72. 7,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $110.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

