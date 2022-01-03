DA Davidson Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $292.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.08.

Shares of LOW opened at $258.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.80. The stock has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

