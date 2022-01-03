DABANKING Trading Up 1,063.2% Over Last Week (DAB)

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One DABANKING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DABANKING has a total market cap of $327,713.70 and approximately $11.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DABANKING has traded up 1,063.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00049825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DABANKING Coin Profile

DABANKING is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. The official website for DABANKING is dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official message board is medium.com/@dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

Buying and Selling DABANKING

