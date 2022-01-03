Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the November 30th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
OTCMKTS DKILY remained flat at $$22.66 during trading on Monday. 52,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.94. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $27.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
