Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the November 30th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

OTCMKTS DKILY remained flat at $$22.66 during trading on Monday. 52,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.94. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $27.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.