Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $108.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $109.56.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

