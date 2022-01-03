Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 26.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 85,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,014,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

