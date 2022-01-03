Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.