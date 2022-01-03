Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

NYSE:VMC opened at $207.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.64 and a 200 day moving average of $185.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $143.10 and a 1-year high of $210.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

