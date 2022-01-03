Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 18,300 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after buying an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 111.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,435,000 after buying an additional 2,600,883 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VALE opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

