Daniels&Tansey LLP Buys 10,391 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.64 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60.

