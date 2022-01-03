DAV Coin (DAV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $689,286.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 53.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $689,286.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,231.86 or 1.00620115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00039192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00319763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00081319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001920 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.