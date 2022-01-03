Davis R M Inc. Has $22.75 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hershey worth $22,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Hershey by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,046 shares of company stock worth $5,215,997 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.41. 4,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,290. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.49. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $194.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

