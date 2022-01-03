Davis R M Inc. Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $35,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $15,385,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $3,416,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $11.07 on Monday, hitting $341.09. 9,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,423. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $355.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.47.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.57.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

