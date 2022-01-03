Davis R M Inc. Sells 31,260 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,260 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 39,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

