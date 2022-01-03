Davis R M Inc. Sells 449 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,553. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.51 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

