DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.64.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 498.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 785,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,281,000 after acquiring an additional 771,729 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after acquiring an additional 488,738 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 953,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 339,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after acquiring an additional 294,799 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.37%.
About DCP Midstream
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
