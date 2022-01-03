Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) to post sales of $44.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II will report full-year sales of $84.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DCRN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of DCRN opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 29.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 439,369 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,160,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,310,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 482,646 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,175,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 80,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (DCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.