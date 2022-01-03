DecentBet Reaches One Day Volume of $533.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 46.1% against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $141,812.27 and approximately $533.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

