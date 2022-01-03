Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) were up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 6,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 938,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Several analysts recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Get Delek US alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $300,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,617,253. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.