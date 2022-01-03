Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €157.71 ($179.21).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded up €0.34 ($0.39) on Monday, reaching €98.00 ($111.36). 209,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €108.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €115.35.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

