Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 740.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after purchasing an additional 304,665 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 195.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 233,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 309.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DELL stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.