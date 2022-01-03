Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 8.8% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares traded up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. 57,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,363,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 46.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,369,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 128.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.