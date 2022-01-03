Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 8.8% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares traded up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. 57,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,363,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.95.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 46.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,369,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 128.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
