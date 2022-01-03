Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $109.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.56 million. Denny’s reported sales of $80.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $400.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $404.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $448.52 million, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $451.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

DENN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. 331,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,167 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,587 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

