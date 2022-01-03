Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 107,664 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,664 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Aflac worth $94,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 214,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 206,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 9.2% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 51.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 807,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 274,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL opened at $58.39 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $59.22. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $3,413,816. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

