Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 938,748 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.41% of PPL worth $87,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.