Deutsche Bank AG Has $85.12 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 515,432 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $85,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after buying an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,287,000 after purchasing an additional 570,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

