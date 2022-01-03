Deutsche Bank AG Has $88.89 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of ANSYS worth $88,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

ANSYS stock opened at $401.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

