Deutsche Bank AG Sells 190,312 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,312 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of NetEase worth $81,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $101.78 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

