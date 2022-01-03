Deutsche Bank AG Sells 61,504 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,504 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.82% of Globant worth $91,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Globant by 0.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Globant by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $314.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.77. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $188.67 and a one year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

