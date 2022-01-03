Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to “Buy”

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.
NYSE:SLG opened at $71.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SL Green Realty by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $219,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
