Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to “Buy”

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

NYSE:SLG opened at $71.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SL Green Realty by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $219,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

