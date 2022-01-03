Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

DLAKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. 51,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

